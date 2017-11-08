Full election results here

Ramp from Rockingham Road onto I-280 blocked

Posted 7:58 am, November 8, 2017, by , Updated at 09:23AM, November 8, 2017

Photo Gallery

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Multiple emergency vehicles are blocking the westbound on-ramp from Rockingham Road onto Interstate 280.

The Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the scene around 7:45 a.m., Wednesday, November 8th.  As of 8 a.m. all lanes of traffic on the interstate were moving smoothly.

Get traffic information here, anytime. 

Crews were on scene taking photographs, and a squad car was seen in a ditch off the side of the road.

More information is expected to be released around 10 a.m.