× Moeller Nights set to host GAS Feed & Seed Festival this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Artists from all over the nation will make their way to the Quad Cities this weekend for the second semi-annual GAS Feed & Seed Festival.

The first festival took place in February of this year.

Performances during the 4-day festival will take place at Baked Beer & Bread Co. and the Village Theatre, both located in The Village of East Davenport. V.I.P performances will be offered at Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel.

Festivities kick off Thursday night, November 9, with a dinner for both artists and festival-goers.

Unlike most festivals, artists will spend the weekend mingling among the crowds. Attendees can expect to see artists like LOLO, Sarah Jaffe, Cory Chisel, Okey Dokey, Izaak Opatz, and many others.

“This festival aims to be my mini version of a SXSW offering, where the fun of it is discovery and seeing artists you’ve never seen or heard of before,” said Moeller Nights’ Sean Moeller. “It’s so much fun to stumble onto surprises and little gems that you would have never sought out on your own.”

Click here for more festival information, including a line-up and a variety of ticket options.