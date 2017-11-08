× Man and two teens arrested in connection with Oquawka burglary

OQUAWKA, Illinois — One adult and two teens have been arrested and charged with burglary.

According to Oquawka Police Chief Kieth DeJaynes, 22-year-old Logan L. Fields was arrested for two counts of burglary. He allegedly broke in to the same home two times: October 14th and October 17th, the chief’s statement said.

Two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, were also arrested in connection with the same break ins, according to the statement. They were taken to the Mary David Home in Galesburg.

Fields was held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a court appearance.