Iowa fans enjoyed an offensive explosion on Saturday against the Buckeyes that they are still trying to wrap their heads around. The Hawkeyes scored 55 points and rolled up nearly 500 yards of total offense. That production has some Hawkeye played thinking about what if they played that way all season.
Hawkeyes can’t help but think what if
-
Wieskamp officially becomes a Hawkeye
-
Nicholas Baer eager to lead Iowa back to tourney
-
Penn State survives Iowa with touchdown on the final play
-
“The Wave” goes viral during Hawkeye’s game, bonding fans & children at nearby hospital
-
Iowa Football talks about QB competition and diverse offense
-
-
“Nate” Stanley ready to lead Hawkeyes
-
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz defends player safety decisions
-
We Need YOUR Questions for Former NFL Player, Julian Vandervelde
-
1 on 1 with Fran McCaffery
-
U.S. Border Patrol on University of Iowa campus causes concern for DACA students
-
-
Small Town, HUGE School Spirit for Week 2 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally
-
Fallen Iowa Marine’s family raising money to fly his platoon in for the funeral
-
How new rental housing occupancy rules could affect Iowa college students