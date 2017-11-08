Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn entitled to employment with city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport's Civil Service Commission has determined that ousted Davenport Fire Chief Lynn Washburn is entitled to be re-instated to a job with the Davenport Fire Department due to her civil service status.

The hearing held Wednesday, Nov. 8 did not determine whether her firing was justified, but rather whether she had civil service status.

Washburn has not said whether she will appeal the original dismissal or not, but her attorney did say that option remains on the table.

As a result of the ruling, she is entitled to a job as district chief in the department, which is two grades below her former role as chief. There is currently not an open district chief position, but the ruling states the city is required to make one available.

The city can appeal the decision.

This is a developing story and we will have additional information, video and comments from Chief Washburn later.