Chrislyn Carr is ready to race off to the Division 1 level. The Rock Island standout signed a letter of intent with Texas Tech on Wednesday. Carr says she's relieved by the decision and eager to get her senior season started.
Carr signs with Texas Tech
-
College student paves the way for women embarking on 3-D printing career
-
Rocks roll in Regional opener
-
Rocks edge U.T. in postseason opener
-
Rocky Soccer take share of the WB6 with an assist from Moline
-
Rocks race past Moline for WB6 victory
-
-
Kent’s enjoy family bond on the pitch
-
Illinois tax changes strip millions from schools, Rock Island County and more
-
Halloween festivities don’t stop after Halloween
-
Rock Island County leaders send Snowstar proposal back down for improvements, approve plans for Loud Thunder
-
Texas Tech officer killed at campus headquarters
-
-
Bench dedicated in memory of R.I shooting victim
-
Man miraculously escapes fire from second story window, takes one thing with him
-
Rock Island Grand Prix racers remember Travis DeVriendt, lost life from suicide