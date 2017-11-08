Bettendorf eyes revenge, better results at the Dome

The Bettendorf Bulldogs are headed back to the Dome for the 4th time in 5 years.  The Dogs will battle Iowa Cit West in 4A semifinal play, the same team that ended Bettendorf's season in the 1st round a year ago.  Bettendorf is also looking to snay a 3 game losing streak in the semifinals.