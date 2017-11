Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- No one is above getting a jury summons, not even a former two-term U.S. president.

Barack Obama dutifully showed up at the Daley Center in downtown Chicago Wednesday morning, reporting for jury duty, according to WGN.

Barack Obama waves to onlookers gathered in front of his Chicago residence Wednesday before heading to jury duty at the Daley Center. https://t.co/k2XtzIT63n pic.twitter.com/NMWJPIqFUR — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 8, 2017

Security measures were ramped up and Obama used the Daley Center's rear entrance to avoid crowds and cameras.

Like all jurors in Cook County, Obama will collect a $17.20 paycheck for each day of service.

Obama isn't the first high-profile person to appear for jury duty in Chicago. In 2004, Oprah Winfrey was on a jury that convicted a man of murder.