Watch: Extra credit biology rap goes viral

ATLANTA, Georgia — If a career in science doesn’t work out for this 19-year-old college student, he has a promising future as a Youtube star.

Morehouse College Sophomore Julien Turner made a rap video for extra credit in his biology class, according to a report by KTHV. The song, called “XY Cell Life,” is a spoof of the Lil Uzi song “XO TourLlif3.”

Turner told THV11 that he was planning to delete the video shortly after posting because he “thought it was gonna be a bust,” but the notifications and views told him otherwise.

Turner worked with his younger brother Justen to make the video, which took him the better part of a Sunday to complete.