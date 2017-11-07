× Passport to Paradise Sweepstakes 2017

Every weekday starting Wednesday, November 8th, meteorologist Eric Sorensen will announce a code word during Good Morning Quad Cities each weekday (Monday – Friday, 4:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.). The code word can be announced anytime during the show.

The last word is announced on Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Once the code word is announced, fill out the form below and enter the code word each day for a chance to win a vacation for 2 to the RIU Bamba resort in Punta Cana provided by the Chicago Rockford International Airport. Deadline for entry each day is 11:59 p.m. You have the opportunity to enter each day.

One winner will be selected and announced LIVE on Good Morning Quad Cities on Friday, December 1st and receive a trip for two for 2 adults including 3-night accommodations at the RIU Bamba resort in Punta Cana, round-trip charter air, transfers to/from resort, all meals and drinks, non-motorized watersports and the services of an Apple Representative in resort.

The trip must be booked some time between January 25 – March 29, 2018 (blackout dates may apply). All departure taxes, insurance, fees and fuel surcharges and must be paid by the traveler to Apple Vacations prior to departure.

For complete contest rules, click here.