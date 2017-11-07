× North Carolina man wins $60 on scratch-off ticket, then buys another worth $1 million

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man who cashed in a $60 scratch-off lottery ticket is glad he decided to buy another one.

Tracy Reynolds said he couldn’t hold in his emotions after he won $1 million playing the Extreme Millions scratch-off game, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I was in tears when I saw it,” Reynolds said. “I am just so blessed. This couldn’t come at a better time.”

His good fortune happened when he stopped to get gas Sunday night at the Murphy Express on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton. While he was there, Reynolds decided to get a $30 Extreme Millions ticket. He said he won $60 on that ticket, so he decided to get another one.

“I only had to scratch the first number to realize what I was holding,” Reynolds said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Reynolds had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $417,015.

He plans to use some of the money to get a new pickup truck, a GMC Sierra.