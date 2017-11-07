× NEWS 8 TRIO: 3 ways to meal prep with chicken

Catch the NEWS 8 TRIO every Tuesday and Thursday night on “News 8 at 6:30” for three great ideas to make your life better and more interesting.

Hannah Eddy from Hy-Vee joins Denise and Johnnie in the kitchen to show us 3 ways to meal prep using chicken.

Vegetable chicken soup - Find the recipe here Tropical chicken tacos - Find the recipe here Chicken burrito bowls - Find the recipe here

