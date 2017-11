Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Radisson hotel in downtown Moline just got a $3,000,000 face lift.

Residents came out to the grand reopening of the hotel to see the renovations, which included remodeled rooms, lobby, and a new breakfast area.

Moline city leaders say the hotel is key to bringing in business and new people to the Quad Cities.

The hotel will now offer free airport shuttle rides for guests flying into the area.