Kentucky clerk jailed for refusing to recognize gay marriage to run for re-election

Posted 2:19 pm, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 02:31PM, November 7, 2017

Rowan County, Kentucky, Clerk Kim Davis returned to work Monday, September 14, 2015, saying she will not issue any marriage licenses that go against her religious beliefs, but she left the door open for her deputies to continue to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, as long as those documents do not have Davis' name or title on them. Davis acknowledged that she is not sure on the legality of licenses altered in such a way.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples will run for re-election in 2018.

An attorney for Kim Davis confirmed she will seek a second term. It’s the first chance Rowan County voters will get to have a say in the controversy that dominated national news in 2015.

Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Five couples sued her, and a judge ordered her to issue the licenses. Davis refused and spent five days in jail. The state legislature later changed the law so county clerks did not have to sign their name on marriage licenses.

Davis switched parties to become a Republican shortly after the controversy erupted.

