Halloween coffee break at Grand Haven

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — WQAD News 8 meteorologist Eric Sorensen spent his early Halloween at the Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge for a special Oct. 31 Coffee Break.

Early on, Eric got into the spirit of the day, donning a witch’s hat (at first, we thought it was a cowboy hat) and talking about common weather phobias.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little later, he chatted with Grand Haven's Stacy Paper about the community's Halloween plans and upcoming holiday trips and events.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric also promised to get into a friendly card game with some Grand Haven residents.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric and Stacy chatted again, talking a look at how Grand Haven residents can "have the time of their lives."