Click here to find your polling place and sample ballot

Halloween coffee break at Grand Haven

Posted 1:08 pm, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:23PM, November 7, 2017

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — WQAD News 8 meteorologist Eric Sorensen spent his early Halloween at the Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge for a special Oct. 31 Coffee Break.

Early on, Eric got into the spirit of the day, donning a witch’s hat (at first, we thought it was a cowboy hat) and talking about common weather phobias.

A little later, he chatted with Grand Haven's Stacy Paper about the community's Halloween plans and upcoming holiday trips and events.

Eric also promised to get into a friendly card game with some Grand Haven residents.

Eric and Stacy chatted again, talking a look at how Grand Haven residents can "have the time of their lives."

 

 

 

 