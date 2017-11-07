Halloween coffee break at Grand Haven

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — WQAD News 8 meteorologist Eric Sorensen spent his early Halloween at the Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge for a special Oct. 31 Coffee Break.
Early on, Eric got into the spirit of the day, donning a witch’s hat (at first, we thought it was a cowboy hat) and talking about common weather phobias.
A little later, he chatted with Grand Haven's Stacy Paper about the community's Halloween plans and upcoming holiday trips and events.
Eric also promised to get into a friendly card game with some Grand Haven residents.
Eric and Stacy chatted again, talking a look at how Grand Haven residents can "have the time of their lives."