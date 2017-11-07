Full election results here
-
Voting today? Find your city’s sample ballot here
-
Jailed man, dead woman listed as mayoral candidates on Pennsylvania county’s ballots
-
Trump to UN: ‘Rocket Man is on a suicide mission’ [Watch full address here]
-
Eight questions Congress could ask Facebook
-
Muscatine mayoral candidate says he hopes to bring positive change to the city
-
-
Salute to Labor Picnic welcomes candidates running for Illinois Governor in 2018
-
9 Democratic primaries to watch in 2018
-
Free flu shots available at WQAD News 8 today
-
Election ballot set for Davenport’s Sixth Ward vacancy
-
AT&T to hold hiring event Thursday
-
-
Iowa’s union elections a major test after bargaining law
-
The most important things we’ll learn on Election Day 2017
-
Illinois governor signs automatic voter registration law