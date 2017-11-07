Fall’s coldest temperatures on the way later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for the chilliest air of the season! The cold air is already on the move, but presently up in Canada. By Thursday, you'll feel it here with blustery, colder conditions. Temps will only top out in the lower 40s on Thursday with a stiff, northerly wind giving us wind chills in the 28-35 degree range.

Thursday night is going to bring us the coldest so far this season with temps as low as 17 degrees with wind chills down around 10!

Depending on how cold this air mass is (and how long it sticks around), the chilly rain possible late Saturday could mix with snow for a time.

A warming trend is on tap for next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen