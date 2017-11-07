× Employee injured during reported gas station robbery in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A gas station employee was injured during a robbery, according to police.

The robbery was reported at the Mt. Joy BP/Amoco gas station at Brady Street and East 90th Street on Monday, November 6 around 9 p.m., according to a statement from Sgt. Josh Wall with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

“An employee of the BP/Amoco did sustain minor injuries during the robbery,” read Wall’s statement.

Responding authorities searched the scene, but did not find the suspect, according to the statement. Along with the sheriff’s office, the Eldridge Police Department, Davenport Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol responded.

There have been no arrests made. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 563-326-8625.