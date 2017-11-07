× Cold air of today to get even colder later this week

Little change from yesterday, which is no surprise as temperatures only reached the lower 40s. Skies will clear this evening allowing the chilly air of today to get colder overnight. Before sunrise, we’ll wake up to temperatures around the mid 20s.

We’ll get plenty of sunshine to enjoy on Wednesday and likely leading to the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s.

Come Thursday our cold blast of air is still scheduled to blow in dropping temperatures for the rest of the work week. Highs both Thursday and Friday with range between 35 to 40 degrees with the coldest of the air expected Friday morning as we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper teens!

A chilly rain is still on track for later Saturday. If temperatures are cold enough aloft then we’ll see the rain mix with snow from time to time. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

