AT&T to hold hiring event Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — AT&T is holding a hiring event and is inviting anyone 18 and older to attend.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 9th at the AT&T at 5348 Elmore Circle in Davenport from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The company is looking for call center representatives. Click here for full details on the event and the job requirements.