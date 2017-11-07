× Muscatine votes to keep Mayor Diana Broderson in office

MUSCATINE, Iowa — City elections landed during a time of turmoil for Muscatine’s city government, and residents chose to keep Mayor Diana Broderson in office.

Broderson was up against Charlie Harper on November 7th. She won the election with 59 % of the vote.

This election year was riddled with attempts by the Muscatine City Council to remove Mayor Broderson. Back in January the council voted to request the City Attorney to start the process in removing Mayor Diana Broderson from office.

In May the council voted to remove her from office, but a judge later reinstated Mayor Broderson.