Woman shot near Galesburg playground

GALESBURG, Illinois — A woman who was shot near a playground over the weekend is listed in stable condition, according to Galesburg police.

Police said 20-year-old Autumn L V Ponder suffered a single gunshot wound on Sunday, November 5th around 1:15 a.m. It happened near the Dale Kelley Tot Lot on Tompkins Street, according to the Galesburg Police Department’s statement.

“Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act,” according to the statement.

Ponder was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to another, the statement said. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, she was listed in stable condition.

If you have any information n the shooting, you are asked to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151, or Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.