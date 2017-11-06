× Why Davenport’s commercial property owners could see lower insurance premiums

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Commercial property owners in Davenport could see lower insurance premiums thanks to the city’s improved “Public Protection Classification.”

Public protection ratings are on a scale from one to 10, with one representing exemplary public protection. In the fall of 2017, Davenport’s Public Protection Classification dropped from a three to a two, according to a statement from the City of Davenport.

The rating goes into effect starting February 1, 2018 and “will likely lower insurance premiums for many commercial properties within our community,” said Davenport Fire Interim Chief Jim Bickford, according to the city’s statement.