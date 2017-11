× Voting Tuesday? Find your city’s sample ballot here

Iowa’s Municipal Elections are Tuesday, November 7th.

Click here to find your polling place. For primary and general elections, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., but hours may differ for this election. To confirm the hours at your polling place, contact your county auditor.

Sample Ballots:

Clinton County

Des Moines County

Jackson County

Louisa County

Muscatine County

Scott County