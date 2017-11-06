× Sheriff’s office investigates killing of zebra in NE Iowa

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northeast Iowa are investigating the shooting death of a zebra.

KCRG-TV reports Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram confirmed the Oct. 31 shooting of the zebra in Oelwein, but he wouldn’t comment on a claim by the animal’s owner that a neighbor was to blame.

Mike Henninger says he found the 2½-year-old zebra named Taz dead from a gunshot wound. The death came after months of threatening texts, photos and videos from a neighbor, including images of him shooting a stuffed zebra.

On Saturday night, a neighbor identified by Henninger called KCRG and denied killing the zebra.

Wolfgram says an investigation of the shooting is continuing.