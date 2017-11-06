× Semi driver injured in rural Stockton rollover crash

STOCKTON, Illinois — A semi driver was injured when he went off the road and hit a tree.

The 47-year-old driver was hauling corn on South Massbach Road in rural Stockton when he “failed to negotiate a corner in the roadway,” according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. The semi then veered off the road, struck a tree and rolled.

The crash happened about a half-mile southwest of East Morseville Road around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, November 4th.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.