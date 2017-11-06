× Register to win tickets to Disney on Ice – Reach for the Stars

Take adventure to new heights as Mickey, Minnie and your friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together when Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars comes to Moline from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 for seven performances at the TaxSlayer Center.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza as Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars. Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like “Let it Go” and “In Summer.” Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage. Get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights. Relive a “Tale as Old as Time” when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take center stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to “Be Our Guest.”.

Experience unforgettable feats of strength and heart with the whole family when Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars debuts your hometown!

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Reach For The Stars start at just $17! All seats are reserved, and tickets are available at the iWireless Center box office, by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com. For group rates and information, call Lindsey at 309-277-1356.

You can win tickets to the show! Three winners will be selected to receive a family four pack of tickets to opening night on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Just fill out the form below. Deadline for entry is Sunday, November 26, 2017.