Quad City churches review security policies after deadly church shooting in Texas

MILAN, Illinois---Churches all around the Quad Cities are review their security policies after the deadly shooting at a church in Texas over the weekend.

Pastor Britton Rexroad from the Milan Christian Church says his congregation always prays for the best but they are prepared for the worst.

“I’ve never had a fire arm until I became a lead pastor… There’s a danger in everything we do and as an individual and as a church we need to be prepared because it’s become so common in our culture,” says Rexroad.

The lead pastor of the church since 2005, says each member with a concealed carry permit is welcomed to join church security.

“Anytime we have a big event I talk to a couple of people ahead of time, to make sure we have security at all the entrances and exits,” says Rexroad.

Keeping the balance between a welcoming environment and a secure on looks a lot different from the First Baptist Church in Davenport, near Palmer College.

Security cameras are at every turn there and although security officers are on and, there are no fire arms.

Pastor Rob White says it’s against church policy.

“When Jesus tells his disciples to go out and preach the good news he doesn't send them out with swords even though he tells them to expect opposition, says White.

Security guards can use pepper spray and tasers and the church is considering ALICE training for it’s congregation.