Police arrest pair from Davenport accused of multiple commercial burglaries

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police have arrested two Davenport men believed to be involved in multiple “smash-and-grab” burglaries of cell phone stores across the city.

Arrested were Christopher Williams, 47 and Erwin King, 29. Both face charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief for break ins at two Cricket Wireless stores and at Midwest Radio Service on Brady Street. Authorities say the pair are also being investigated in other commercial burglaries that followed a similar pattern.

Throughout summer and fall, multiple stores – including at least six Boost Mobile locations – reported similar break-ins where the suspects used a rock or other large item to smash through the window, enter the store, and steal iPhone and Android devices.

Thus far, Williams has been charged with 3rd degree burglary and 3rd degree in connection to an Oct. 27 burglary at Midwest Radio Service on Brady Street. King has been charged with 3rd degree burglary, 2nd degree theft and criminal mischief in connection with a June 11 burglary at Cricket Wireless on Kimberly Road. Additional charges against King are pending from a burglary on June 13 at the Locust Street Cricket Wireless as well.

