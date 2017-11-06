× Not much warmth in the days ahead

The broken cloudiness we’ve been witnessing throughout the day will continue as we head into tonight. Fortunately, no moisture to be squeezed from those clouds. So, we’ll keep it dry as overnight lows drop in the lower 30s.

Sunshine will be even more noticeable in the days ahead. However, temperatures will remain close to ten degrees below the norm as steering winds out of the northwest keeps the chill in the air. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s and lows either at or below freezing for the rest of this week including the weekend.

The nearest chance for any precipitation lies around Saturday and Sunday night, which will likely lead to a rain/snow mix. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here