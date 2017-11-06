× Air Force failed to submit shooter’s history to FBI

UPDATE: Trump administration officials say the Air Force didn’t submit the accused Texas church shooter’s criminal history to the FBI, as required by Pentagon rules.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Devin Kelley was convicted of assault in an Air Force court martial in 2012 and given a bad conduct discharge in 2014.

Under Pentagon rules, information about convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault should be submitted to the FBI’s Criminal Justice Investigation Services Division.

DAVENPORT- Investigators are looking into how a man accused in the Texas church massacre was able to buy two firearms after a background check at a sporting goods store in San Antonio.

“Somebody didn’t do their job. If you get arrested for domestic violence, it’s the only misdemeanor that you can have that keeps you from buying a gun. Somebody didn’t turn that into the FBI for the next check,” said Jeanelle Westrom, of Davenport Guns store.

Westrom says the National Criminal Instant Background Check System or NICS, should have red-flagged Devin Kelley, because of his conviction while in the Air Force.

Investigators say they are trying to find out why Kelley was allowed to continue with his purchase at the store, Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The company issued this statement on Monday.

“Both sales were approved by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). We are cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate further.”