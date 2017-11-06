Five employees from TPC Deere Run played 100 holes on a cold day to raise money for the First Tee Program of the QC. They started just before 9am and finished just be fore dark at 5pm. The 100 holes equates to 5 rounds and 10 extra holes.
Local golfers play 100 holes for charity
