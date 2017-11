× Iowa inmate dies in prison

CORALVILLE, Iowa — A man convicted of sexual abuse in Lee County in 2005 has died in prison, officials say.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Robert Milton Inman was pronounced dead due to natural causes on November 5, 2017. The 83-year-old had been staying in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for a chronic illness.

Inman was serving a 25-year sentence for 2nd degree sexual abuse. His sentence began in March of 2005.