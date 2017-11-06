Iowa Football players earn weekly awards

Iowa football players Josh Jackson and Nate Stanley win Big Ten honors. Jackson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week as well as National Defensive Player of the Week. Nate Stanley was named Offensive Player of the Week. Iowa is back in the AP top 25 at number 25 this week.
