‘Hate has no home here’ signs combat hate in Clinton, Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa—There’s no hate at Lindra Bicksler’s house; none at Wayne and Diane Guntzel’s, and you won’t find hate at Carol McGuire’s either. But you will find signs that read ‘Hate has no home here’ in six different languages.

400 of those same signs are around town in Clinton as part of a national campaign promoting inclusiveness.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what you believe. We are all one, and we want everyone to feel welcome here,” says Lori Freudenberg from the Franciscan Peace Center in Clinton. The campaign is being lead by The Sisters of St. Francis.

Neighbors say now this campaign is needed more than ever.

“We all know what’s happening week after week in our country, and it just really seems like there has to be a change of mind,” says Carol McGuire.

This Sunday 26 people were killed in a church shooting in Texas, 20 more were hurt, ten of those are in critical condition right now. And just last week, eight dead in a terror attack in New York.

“We need to see each other as people of value no matter what your opinion is,” says Wayne Guntzel.

“We need to get along with each other and try to understand each other,” says Lindra Bicksler.

“If they see if enough times around the community, maybe there will be an opportunity for people to start to have a conversation about what can we do as a community and spread it to our world,” says McGuire.

It’s starting the conversation and taking it a step further to make change happen.

“Not only speak this word but to contact your legislators, and let them know, hey, here in Clinton, Iowa, we don’t believe in this, or we really want you to support this,” says Freudenberg.

Coming up this Friday, November 10, there will be a community meeting to talk about strategies to spread even more inclusiveness and love in the community. It will be held at The Canticle at 841 13th Avenue North in Clinton.

If you or anyone you know wants a Hate has no Home Here sign, log on to hatehasnohome.org for more information.​