× Hanover man dies after Halloween traffic crash

HANOVER, Illinois — A two-vehicle crash in rural Jo Daviess County on Oct. 31 has resulted in the death of a Hanover man.

The collision happened on Illinois Route 84, just north of Whitton Road, between Savanna and Hanover, around 2:15 p.m. A car driven by Floyd Bartow, 52, of Hanover, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a semi-truck driven by Larry Stoewer of Elizabeth, Illinois.

Bartow was severely injured in the crash and flown by helicopter to St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford for treatment. Bartow succumbed to his injuries on the morning of Nov. 4, according to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

No citations were issued as a result of the crash.