Famed Iowa band set to reunite for farewell performance

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Music fans, rejoice!

More than 50 years later, The Night People are reuniting for one last show.

All 5 members will come together to play a farewell show later this month at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

The Night People, who rose to fame in the 60's and 70's, opening for Jimi Hendrix in 1968, was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Band member Gary Pearson says the performance is meant to show appreciation to their fans for all the years of support. "We are just saying 'thank you' to our community," said Pearson.

Proceeds from the farewell show will help fund the Adler Theatre's marquee renovation.