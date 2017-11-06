× Davenport police respond to Monday morning shots fired call

DAVENPORT, Iowa — At approximately 10:18 a.m. on Monday, November 6, Davenport Police responded to the 200 block of N. Pine St. for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers searched the area and found shell casings in the street.

According to the Davenport Police Department, there was an unoccupied parked vehicle that sustained damage during the incident but there were no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”