× Crews continue work to fix Muscatine sewer leak

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Nearly a week after a sewer leak in Muscatine was discovered, crews are still working to fix the problem.

Officials say crews were able to dig down to reveal the water main but it’s still another four feet to the bottom of the sewer line.

Water Pollution Control Plant Director Jon Koch says they’re taking it slow in order to protect the water line.

“We are proceeding with an abundance of caution to protect public health,” said Koch. “We want to do everything we can to protect the water supply and avoid any possible contamination.”

Millions of gallons of waste water have flowed into the Mississippi River but officials say the leak poses no health risk.

The intersection of Day, Birch, and Nebraska streets will remain closed.