Cooking with Hy-Vee & Mazola — 100% Whole Wheat Bread

Posted 7:40 am, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 07:41AM, November 6, 2017

Yield: 2 loaves
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Rise Time: 30 to 60 minutes
Bake Time: 35 to 45 minute

Ingredients

8 to 8-1/2 cups whole wheat flour
2 envelopes Fleischmann's® RapidRise Yeast
2-1/2 teaspoons salt
1-1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup honey
1/4 cup Mazola® Corn Oil

Instructions

Combine 3-1/2 cups flour, undissolved yeast and salt in a large mixing bowl.  Heat milk, water, honey and oil until very warm (120° to 130°F).  Gradually add to flour mixture; beat 2 minutes at medium speed with electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally.  Add 1 cup flour; beat 2 minutes at high speed, scraping bowl occasionally.  With spoon, stir in enough remaining flour to make soft dough.

Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 6 to 8 minutes.  Cover and let rest 10 minutes.

Divide dough in half.  Roll each half to 12 x 7-inch rectangle.  Beginning at short end of each rectangle, roll up tightly as for jelly roll.  Pinch seams and ends to seal.  Place seam sides down, in 2 greased 8-1/2 x 4-1/2 inch loaf pans.  Cover.

Let rise in warm, draft-free area until doubled in size, about 30 to 60 minutes.

Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until done.  Remove from pans; let cool on wire racks.  (Note to test for doneness, internal temperature of bread should register 190°F in center of loaf.)

Recipe Note: If using coarse ground flour, you may need to use less flour overall.

 