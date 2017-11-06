Cooking with Hy-Vee & Mazola — 100% Whole Wheat Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yield: 2 loaves

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Rise Time: 30 to 60 minutes

Bake Time: 35 to 45 minute

Ingredients

8 to 8-1/2 cups whole wheat flour 2 envelopes Fleischmann's® RapidRise Yeast 2-1/2 teaspoons salt 1-1/2 cups milk 1/2 cup water 1/4 cup honey 1/4 cup Mazola® Corn Oil

Instructions

Combine 3-1/2 cups flour, undissolved yeast and salt in a large mixing bowl. Heat milk, water, honey and oil until very warm (120° to 130°F). Gradually add to flour mixture; beat 2 minutes at medium speed with electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally. Add 1 cup flour; beat 2 minutes at high speed, scraping bowl occasionally. With spoon, stir in enough remaining flour to make soft dough.

Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 6 to 8 minutes. Cover and let rest 10 minutes.

Divide dough in half. Roll each half to 12 x 7-inch rectangle. Beginning at short end of each rectangle, roll up tightly as for jelly roll. Pinch seams and ends to seal. Place seam sides down, in 2 greased 8-1/2 x 4-1/2 inch loaf pans. Cover.

Let rise in warm, draft-free area until doubled in size, about 30 to 60 minutes.

Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until done. Remove from pans; let cool on wire racks. (Note to test for doneness, internal temperature of bread should register 190°F in center of loaf.)

Recipe Note: If using coarse ground flour, you may need to use less flour overall.