The Score Sunday – Orion Football, First Tee Golf, Augie BB and FCA-Jayde VanHyfte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday talks with members of the Orion football team as they prepare for their Quarterfinal match up with Sterling Newman. Ron Scheyd, TPC Deere Run Golf Professional, talks about a special golf event to rais money for the First Tee Program. Dylan Sortillo shows why he is a winner on the court. The Augie Women's Basketball team is set to have more success in 2017. The Jayde VanHyfte and her Annawan team mates are ready to defend their State championshipm in Basketball.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video