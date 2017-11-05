× Rockford police officer killed during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Illinois — A Rockford police officer was killed overnight in the line of duty.

According to the Rockford Police Department, Officer Jaimie Cox made a traffic stop around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 5th. Shortly after, Cox made a radio call for assistance.

Officers responded and found a single vehicle crash approximately two blocks away from the initial traffic stop. Inside the crashed vehicle, officers found 49-year Eddie Patterson dead. They also found Cox, who was critically injured.

Cox was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they believe Cox was involved in a scuffle during the traffic stop “that resulted in the officer becoming entangled by the suspect vehicle.” They also said Cox fired his gun during the incident.

The cause of death for both Cox and Patterson has not yet been determined. Autopsies are pending.

The Rockford Police Department also expressed its gratitude for the outpouring of support is has received.