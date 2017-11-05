RI Powder Puff game collects can goods for student hunger drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock island high school junior and senior girls took their turn on the field today for the annual Powder Puff Football game.

The game raises money for the student hunger drive.

Spectators could either bring a two-dollar donation or give five canned goods.

Students say the game is a friendly rivalry between the juniors and seniors.

"We just wanted to come out here and try to do football even though it might be rough today. It's for the hunger drive(...) and one way to get a lot of cans for student council and to have fun," says Senior Lauren Hall.

"When we get out there I'll know it'll get intense but it's also just for fun and we're just trying to collect cans," says Junior Carlee Camlin.