Local Quad City veterans honored with specially made quilts

Local servicemen received a special honor from volunteers at the Rock Island Botanical Center on November 5th.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation presented more than fifty quilts to veterans thanking them for their service.

Each quilt was handmade, with the help of 40 volunteers.

The quilts include the colors of the american flag for veterans to proudly use and display.

"(There's) lots of tears, lots of smiles, some of them us tell us that we heal their heart. That makes me want to go home and make another quilt," says Terry Austin of Quilts of Valor.

Quilts of Valor is a national community service program that was founded in 2003 to connect veterans with everyday Americans back at home.

They give around 200 quilts every year.