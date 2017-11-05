× Deputies capture man accused of leading police on high-speed chase

UPDATE: Stark and Henry County deputies arrested Barnes in La Fayette, Illinois, at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.

KEWANEE, Illinois — The Kewanee Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Robert F. Barnes has an active warrant out of Henry County for aggravated fleeing and eluding. According to the Kewanee Police Department, he is also a suspect in the theft of two trailers and a motorcycle from the Kewanee area.

Police say Barnes led police on a high-speed chase in Bureau County overnight.

Kewanee Police say Barnes is driving a blue, 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne truck with Illinois license plate number 2084486 that was stolen from Bureau county early Sunday, November 5th.

Barnes has been spotted in Henry, Stark, and Bureau counties, and police say he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officials say he may be with a female companion, Nykki Hill.

If you see either of these individuals or the suspect vehicle, please call Kewanee Police, Henry County Crimestoppers, or local law enforcement.