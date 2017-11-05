× Chilly weather remains in place for the upcoming week

After a gloomy weekend, high pressure moving in will be clearing out any stubborn cloud cover tonight. However, we’ll also see temperatures plummet by Monday morning. Many of us will see below freezing temperatures in the upper 20s by the sunrise!

The chilly air stays put for Monday, and the clouds will be back. Tuesday is looking very similar with highs back in the 40s.

While more sunshine returns by Wednesday, we’ll remain in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected by Thursday and Friday with highs still the 40s. Overall, it looks like we won’t be seeing any warm weather this upcoming week!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham