Wake Brewing celebrates grand opening in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois–Wake Brewing celebrated its grand opening Saturday, November 4.

The small brewery located on 2529 5th Avenue in Rock Island was packed wall to wall with eager customers looking for a new brew.

“There are styles out like an earthy IPA, that everyone is going crazy for. It really wasn’t around (before) and it’s a fun experiment. We try to bring creativity to everything we do,” says co-owner Justen Parris.

He and his brother Jason decided to open the business after 10 years of making their own brews at home.

“People’s tastes are changing and we felt that we brewed just as good a beer as everybody else did commercially and we did it at home… we decided (to) take it to the next scale,” says Parris.

Wake brews are only available at the new brewery, the owners say they are not looking to sell their products to distributors, Parris says this way customers can feel more of a personal connected with the business.