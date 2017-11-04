Some families celebrate second adoption at Scott County Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- November is National Adoption Month and adoptive families are celebrating across the country including Scott County.

An adoption celebration was held at the Scott County Courthouse November 4th.

Just before the celebration some parents, grandparents and siblings welcome the newest members of their families.

Scott County Judges finalized the adoptions of six children.

Some of the families were adopting for the second time.

"We're just so thankful that god gave us the opportunity and provided us the means to have this beautiful baby boy and finalize our adoption today. It's just overwhelming and...incredible," said second time adopter, Leslie Butler.

The celebration is also meant to raise awareness and the need of foster and adoptive families across the nation.