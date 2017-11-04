× Local nonprofit hosts first annual Heavenly Birthday Bash to raise suicide awareness

DAVENPORT, Iowa– In an effort to raise awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention, Foster’s Voice, a local nonprofit organization hosted their first annual Heavenly Birthday Bash, at CASI in Davenport.

The event was held in honor of Foster Atwood, an East Moline native who committed suicide last July.

His father, Kevin Atwood, founder of Foster’s Voice says Foster would have turned 20-years-old on Wednesday, November 1.

Related: East Moline Family launches nonprofit organization to promote suicide awareness

“We knew we wanted to do something centered on his birthday… its day 107 since my son passed away. Our mission, our son’s mission is to create awareness through his name to save others,” says Atwood.

The event included a silent auction and raffle.

The money raised will go towards a scholarship fund that will be awarded to an United Township High School student.