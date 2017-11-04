× Fog and showers are back in the picture for Sunday

What a dreary weekend it has been so far! The fog and drizzle will be staying put tonight, and temperatures will stay steady in the mid 40s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed! Daylight Saving Time will be ending at 2 AM Sunday morning.

We’ll keep the fog and drizzle on Sunday morning, and a few showers will be passing through that morning and afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible, but storms are much more likely south and east of the Quad Cities. Highs will climb only into the low to mid 50s. Once a cold front passes through that evening, some clouds will clear and lows will fall near freezing.

Chilly weather will return for most of the work week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will only warm up into the 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham